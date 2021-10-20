Orange native and baseball legend Monte Irvin posthumously inducted into New Jersey Hall of Fame

ORANGE, NJ — The late Monte Irvin, an Orange native and Hall of Fame baseball player, is part of the 2021 New Jersey Hall of Fame class.

Irvin, who died Jan. 11, 2016 at the age of 96, played left field and right field in the Negro leagues and in Major League Baseball for the Newark Eagles, the New York Giants and the Chicago Cubs.

Irvin and Pennington’s Val Ackerman, first president of the Women’s National Basketball Association, are the two inductees under the Sports category.

The 13th annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony premiered on Saturday, Oct. 16, on My9NJ and on the Hall of Fame’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, with re-airings on Sunday, Oct. 17, Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24. It was also scheduled to be aired on NJ PBS on Oct. 20, as well as on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.

This year’s class showcases the depth and variety of talent in the Garden State. Other inductees include founding father Alexander Hamilton, singer Mary Chapin Carpenter, dynamic businesswoman Madame Louise Scott, famed photographer Dorothea Lange and the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

The ceremony also paid tribute to the late vocalist Sarah Dash, who passed away on Sept. 20 before she was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Dash, a Trenton native, was co-founder of Patti LaBelle & the Bluebelles.