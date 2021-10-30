East Orange Campus HS football team, at 7-0, returns to host West Side

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 30, when it hosts Newark West Side at Paul Robeson Stadium at 1 p.m.

The Jaguars, who were idle last week, have a 7-0 record, which includes a forfeit win over Newark East Side.

Under head coach Rae Oliver, the Jaguars have dominated their opponents. In six games, they have averaged 35.3 points a game and allowed just 10.3 points a game. They also have posted two shutouts, which came on consecutive weeks, against Bloomfield and Columbia.

In addition, the Jaguars are ranked No. 1 in the United Power Rankings for North Jersey, Group 5. The rankings will be used to determine the seeds for the upcoming state sectional playoffs.

The following are EOCHS player statistics so far this season:

Offense

Passing:

Raeden Oliver, senior quarterback: 55 of 82 attempts, 1,056 yards, 13 touchdowns, 2 interceptions.

Rushing:

Damon Phillips, senior running back: 87 carries, 827 yards, 10 touchdowns.

Kyle Louis, senior wide receiver: 5 carries, 216 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Raeden Oliver, senior quarterback: 22 carries, 85 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Sharif Bryan, senior running back: 6 carries, 52 yards, 1 touchdown.

Receiving:

Joshua Richards, junior wide receiver: 13 catches, 228 yards, 3 touchdowns.

BJ Covington, junior wide receiver: 9 catches, 160 yards.

Sharif Bryan, senior running back: 7 catches, 135 yard, 1 touchdown.

Damon Phillips, senior running back: 7 catches, 184 yards, 3 touchdowns.

Ahmad Nalls, senior tight end: 3 catches, 58 yards, 1 touchdown.

Edwin Thomas, senior wide receiver: 3 catches, 78 yards, 1 touchdown.

Defense

Kyle Louis, senior defensive back: 40 solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, 1 interception.

Ahmad Nalls, senior defensive lineman: 44 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery.

Sharif Bryan, senior linebacker: 27 solo tackles, 9 assisted tackles.

Moungue Nyame, senior defensive lineman: 28 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 4 sacks, 10 tackles for loss.

Chris Amos, senior defensive back: 20 solo tackles, 6 assisted tackles, 2 sacks.

BJ Covington, junior defensive back: 27 solo tackles, 6 assisted tackles, 2 interceptions.

EOCHS results and schedule

Sept. 3: win, vs. Montclair, 37-28.

Sept. 11: win, vs. Bloomfield, 34-0.

Sept. 17: win, at Columbia, 52-0.

Sept. 24: win, at West Orange, 2 1-14.

Oct. 1: win, at Livingston, 47-7.

Oct. 9: win, vs. Newark East Side, forfeit.

Oct. 16: win, at Pope John, 21-13.

Oct. 30: vs. Newark West Side, 1 p.m.

Nov. 25: at Barringer, 10:30 a.m.

Photo Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter