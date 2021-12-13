East Orange celebrates undefeated football championship team with parade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Ted R. Green, the East Orange City Council, and the East Orange School District, in collaboration with corporate sponsor The New York Giants, hosted a citywide victory parade on Saturday, Dec. 11, to celebrate the winning East Orange Campus High School Jaguar football team.

The Jaguars, who ended a stellar undefeated season 13-0, won the NJSIAA, Group 5, North, regional championship on Sunday, Dec. 5, in a heart-stopping game which ended 30-24 in triple overtime against the Clifton Mustang at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway. The stands were packed with East Orange fans who exuded an electrifying energy that radiated throughout the whole stadium.

The parade began at the corner of Central Avenue and Oak Street, and traveled up Central Avenue and down South Clinton Street before ending at Paul Robeson Stadium. A victory celebration took place on the stadium field.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens