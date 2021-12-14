East Orange celebrates in style, as the football team is honored

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — When it comes to a celebration in grand style — whether for heroes, heads of state, other dignitaries, or champions of your favorite sport — there’s nothing like a parade. There was just such a parade on Saturday, Dec. 11, in the city of East Orange, for the East Orange Campus High School Jaguars football team. The Jaguars defeated the Clifton High School Mustangs, 30-24, on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium, for the North Jersey, Group 5, championship. The parade started at Oak Street and Central Avenue, taking in the Central Avenue corridor and its popular eateries before hanging a right on South Clinton Street and marching across the bridge over Interstate 280 and through the NJ Transit Morris & Essex Line underpass.

It was a party that celebrated hometown heroes, young champions who put in the hard work, as head coach Rae Oliver said countless times throughout the season.

As the parade made its way through the center of East Orange, transitioning from the south end of town to the north, all the neighborhoods had some representation on the corner of Main and Clinton. The East Orange Campus marching band led the way, preparing to strike up for the traditional home game march from the school to the stadium.

“Hey, yo! Get up! … Stand up!” is just one of the many chants that the cheerleaders, team parents, East Orange Jr. Jaguars Pop Warner Football, East Orange Old Guard, East Orange Explorers, sponsored by the East Orange police department, Mayor Ted R. Green, Naughty by Nature’s Vinnie Brown, and countless other supporters and well-wishers chanted at the top of their voices as they made that march with the team.

Everyone broke into song, singing “It’s so hard to be a Jaguar.” The pride in the city was palpable. There was an aura of pure happiness and excitement as the team made its way toward the Jaguars’ den, led by Moungue Nyame, Raeden Oliver, Dieunerst Collin, BJ Covington, Jessica Felix, Sharif Bryan and Damon Phillips, to name a few. “We have 31 seniors in total,” said Rae Oliver, “and I can’t stress this enough, when we have student athletes forgoing opportunities to play for full academics for schools like Seton Hall University and Colby College, that says something, when your overall grade point average as a team goes from a 1.9 to 3.1 GPA.” He went on to say that the work is only beginning to show, and it will continue. He also said he wouldn’t be the coach he is without his staff, which includes his first hire, Jeff Ray, also known as Jihad Abu Hanif.

“We came here to celebrate an accomplishment,” said Mayor Ted R. Green. “Just a few weeks ago, I told this team that if they brought home the state title, I would give them the biggest parade they will ever see in the city of East Orange. They went out did just that! Win the state title against a very tough Clifton team. So, I am keeping my word, and we are celebrating today!”

In closing out the ceremony, the Rev. Thurselle C. Williams of East Orange’s New Hope Baptist Church, quoted a parable from the Old Testament about remembering the victory. “Go back to the field of your victory and remember that. Because as you begin to go through life you reflect on your greatest triumph, and it happened on that field. As you look to conquer your next challenge, this victory will serve as proof that no one shall take anything away from you.”

Another highlight of the day came as the Essex County Board of County Commissioners, the East Orange Old Guard and Assemblywoman Britnee N. Timberlake all recognized the Jags as the official 2021 NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 5, regional champions.

Proclamations were presented to the principals of the three high schools — John English of Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts, Vincent Stallings of East Orange STEM Academy and Willie Worley of East Orange Campus High School — for their outstanding work with and support for the students.

But the most important proclamation was for Jags football player Jessica Felix, the second female to play with the boys in program history and the first to score a touchdown, which she did in the annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry game against Barringer High school. In that game, she carried the ball three times for 7 yards and a score. She is also the first female to have participated in the full slate of playoffs, including state sectional and regional championships. Felix, a senior, is the founding member of the East Orange Campus girls spring football team, which is sponsored by the New York Jets and Nike. She also wrestles, cheers, and runs track. She plans to go out with a bang, hoping to lead her Lady Jaguars football team to their first state championship as well.

The celebration concluded with tables of food and music, courtesy of the city, business owners, supporters, parents and local celebrities such as Naughty by Nature’s Vinnie Brown, otherwise known as Uncle Vinnie. A 1988 alumnus of the former East Orange High School, Brown is a staunch supporter of all things East Orange, taking his group’s name and building an apparel company that outfitted the Jaguars in the school colors of red, blue, and silver with the tagline “Jaguars by Nature.”

“Hey, yo!” said Hanif.

“A’ight,” responded the crowd.

“We are 13-0 and undefeated” continued Hanif. “There’s nothing anyone can say that can take that away from us. Seniors, I thank every one of you for the job you have done. Juniors and underclassmen, we have work to do. I expect each and every one of you to do what’s needed in the classroom and participating in other sports, as well as hit the weight room. So, when they ask you,” Hanif paused dramatically. “So when they ask you who was the greatest football team to ever come out of East Orange Campus? You throw your fins up in the air and say. …”

The whole stadium erupted, saying, “It’s meeee!”

Congratulations, East Orange Campus Jaguars! Mission complete.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter