EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team won its season opener on Dec. 17, defeating North Brunswick, 53-33.

Akeerie McFarlane had 14 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal, and Eugene Byass had 9 points, 6 rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Jaguars. Kaleb Harmon had 7 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Kaiyri Barkley had 5 points, two rebounds and one steal for the Jaguars,