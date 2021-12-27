East Orange Campus HS girls hoops team wins first two games

Triniti Haskins’ 26 spark victory over West Essex

Triniti Haskins shoots during a game against Bloomfield two seasons ago.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Triniti Haskins scored 26 points and added five rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team to a 63-39 win at West Essex on Dec. 21 in North Caldwell.

The Jaguars improved to a 2-0 record on the season.

Brianna English had 15 points and one rebound; Rakaya Cooper had 7 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals; and Amani Perdue had 7 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal for East Orange. Raniyah Green had 4 points, four rebounds and two steals for the Jaguars.

East Orange will host Morris Catholic on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m., Nutley on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. and University on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. They face Hackensack on Jan. 8 in Teaneck at 12:30 p.m.

