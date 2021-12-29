East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team masters Arts, goes to 2-0

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated Arts, 61-48, on Dec. 21 at home to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Nahum Lewis had 23 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block, and Ebrahim Kaba had 12 points and two rebounds to lead the Jaguars. Letrell Duncan had 9 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal; Joshua Richards had 6 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block; and Kaleb Harmon had 5 points, three assists and two rebounds for the Jaguars.

EOCHS will visit Payne Tech on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. in Newark and Teaneck on Jan. 8 at 1:50 p.m.