East Orange’s Azariah Christopher wins girls’ hurdles at SEC track

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Azariah Christopher won the 55-meter hurdles event in 8.70 to lead the East Orange Campus High School girls indoor track-and-field team at the Super Essex Conference Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Dec. 20.

The 4-x-400-meter relay team took second place in 4:27.06 and the sprint medley relay team took second place in 5:17.30 for EOCHS.

In the 200-meter dash, Apple Brown took sixth place in 27.79 and Kahliyah Smith took sixth place in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.72. The EOCHS girls team tied for fourth place overall with Nutley with 28 points apiece.

On the boys’ side for EOCHS, the 4-x-400-meter relay team took second place in 3:35.47. Javon Soiro took third place in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches and finished in fourth place in the 200-meter dash in 23.55. Chris Amos took fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 51.94, and Michael Henderson took fifth place in 52.06. Henderson also took fifth place in the 800-meter run in 2:09.68. The sprint medley relay team took fifth place in 4:32.89. The EOCHS boys team finished in fourth place overall with 26 points.

  

