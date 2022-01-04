East Orange Campus HS boys track and field team excels at Essex County Relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track and field team enjoyed great performances at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championship on Dec. 30 at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

The 4-x-200-meter relay team took first place in 1:32.73. The 4-x-400-meter relay team took first place in 3:34.85. The sprint medley relay team took fourth place in 3:54.10. The 4-x-800-meter relay team took fourth place in 10:04.81. The distance medley relay team took seventh place in 13:11.87.

Senior Javon Soiro took second in the high jump at 5 feet, 9 inches. Senior Sekou Kromah took seventh place in the shot put at 34 feet, ½ inch.

On the girls’ side, East Orange took third place in the 4-x200-meter relay in 1:51.51; fifth place in the 4-x-400 in 4:40.84; and fifth place in the sprint medley relay in 5:02.77.

In the shot put, sophomore Kamiya Powell took eighth place at 23 feet, ¾ inches and freshman Nyah Hermann took 11th place at 21 feet, ¾ inches..