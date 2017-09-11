East Orange Panthers kick off youth football season

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The excitement is in the air as the East Orange Panthers have kicked off 2017 football season.

The Panthers, along with the Montclair Cobras, Union County Warriors, Silk City Cardinals, and Hudson County Dolphins, are welcoming three new members to the Garden State AYF Conference and sadly saying goodbye to another founding member.

“We want to welcome Somerville – Branchburg United, Morris County, and Bergen County to our conference,” said Panthers Head Coach and President Tyrone Miles.

With the season opener on September 10, the Panthers were scheduled to only open on the 8U level and had the remaining levels on a bye. “Normally we would have a full schedule but due to the recent events with Orange, we will have an extra week to prepare for our season” said Miles. He is referring to the recent decision by Orange Recreation to not have a team this year.

The Panthers’ schedule will have all teams playing in different locations this season. “We strongly advise all our parents and players to contact their team coaches on meeting times and locations,” said Miles. The schedule will shake things up a bit as the season will fly fast, putting the conference playoffs and championships in time for regional playoffs and national championships.

East Orange Panthers schedule:

Week 2, Sept. 17, at Paul Robeson Stadium

10 a.m. 8U vs. Silk City

11 a.m. 10U vs. Union County

12:30 pm: 11U vs. Hudson County

2 p.m: 13U vs. Union County

Week 3, Sept. 24

10 am: 8U vs. Hudson County, at Berry Lanes

11:00 am: 10U vs. Bergen Black, at Robeson Stadium

12:30 pm: 11U vs. Silk City, at Passaic County Tech, Wayne

2 p.m.: 13U vs. SBU, at Robeson Stadium

Week 4

Sept. 30

5:30 p.m.: 11U vs. SBU, at Torpey Complex.

Oct. 1, vs. Silk City, at Passaic County Tech, 10 a.m.: 8U. 11 a.m.: 10U. 3:30 p.m.: 13U.

Week 5, Oct. 8

10 a.m.: 8U vs. Union City, at Robeson Stadium

11 a.m.: 10U vs. Hudson County, at Berry Lanes

11 a.m.: 11U vs. Bergen County, at Robeson Stadium.

3:30 p.m.: 13U vs. Hudson County, at Berry Lanes.

Week 6, Oct. 15

Time TBA: 10U vs. Montclair, at Robeson Stadium

Time TBA: 13U vs. Montclair, at Robeson Stadium.

Time TBA: 12U: Playoffs, site TBA.

Week 7, Oct. 22

Time TBA: 1oU at BrgenREd, at Bergen County.

Time TBA 13U at Morris County

Time TBA: 8U and 11U playoffs

Week 8, Oct. 29

Time TBA: 10U and 13U playoffs for D1 and D2

Time TBA: 8U, 11U, 12U championship, at Passaic County Tech

Week 9, Nov. 5

Time TBA: 10U and 13U championship for D1 and D2, at Passaic County Tech.