PHOTOS: East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Columbia HS

Photos by Steve Ellmore

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School varsity football team defeated Columbia HS, 20-18, Saturday, Sept. 16, at Underhill Field in Maplewood.

The EOCHS Jaguars improved to 2-0 on the season under first-year head coach Rae Oliver, while the CHS Cougars dropped to 0-2 under second-year head coach Gary Mobley.

The Jaguars avenged last year’s home loss to Columbia. It was the Cougars’ lone win of the season.

In Saturday’s loss, CHS junior quarterback Luke Hayes passed for 131 yards on 10 of 27 attempts with one touchdown and one interception and rushed 11 times for 60 yards and a TD. Sophomore running back Joshua Marley rushed for 94 yards and a TD on 13 carries; junior receiver Shemar Haughton had three catches for 55 yards; junior receiver Trey Harris had three catches for 32 yards; and senior tight end Cordel Provilon had two catches for 21 yards and a TD for the Cougars.

Provilon also had 13 tackles and a sack from his linebacker position; Harris had eight tackles and one caused fumble as a defensive back; sophomore LB Brentilton Mercier had seven tackles and a fumble recovery; sophomore LB Abdoul Kone had seven tackles; junior lineman Ebuka Egwuonwu had five tackles, one sack and one forced fumble; DB Haughton had five tackles and an interception; junior DL Cameron Buckham posted six tackles and a sack and senior DE Akil DeBruhl notched five tackles for CHS.

The Cougars will host West Orange (0-2) on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m.

EOCHS will visit Livingston (1-2) on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

East Orange Campus (2-0) results and schedule

Sept. 8, Won, Memorial, 20-0

Sept. 16, Won, at Columbia, 20-18

Sept. 23, at Livingston, 6 p.m.

Sept. 30, Paterson Kennedy, 1 p.m.

Oct. 7, Montclair, 1 p.m.

Oct. 20, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28, at Morristown, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4, West Orange, 1 p.m.

Nov. 23, Barringer, 11 a.m.

Columbia (0-2) results and schedule

Sept. 8, Loss, at Bloomfield, 41-13

Sept. 16, Loss, East Orange Campus, 20-18

Sept. 23, West Orange, 1 p.m.

Sept. 30, at Morristown, 1 p.m.

Oct. 6, Livingston, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Seton Hall Prep, 2 p.m.

Oct. 20, Randolph, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27, Morris Knolls, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4, at Montclair, 1 p.m.