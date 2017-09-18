East Orange football Rams receive donations from Browns rookie Jabrill Peppers and NFL Play Smart program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ – With football season in full swing, the East Orange Rams were the beneficiaries of a donation from one of their former players as well as winners of the SNY Network NFL Play Smart program. Spearheading the program locally were the New York Jets. “This is the second time we won a grant through the New York Jets Play Smart program and SNY Network,” said East Orange Rams President Stanley Edwards. “We applied for the grant last year and the Jets donated Flag Football equipment to us. So we applied again to see if we were able to get another grant. We were happy to hear that we won another grant this year in the form of a football clinic with professional football coaches that not only were for the kids but it served as a benefit for our coaches as well in implementing techniques that they may or may not have been using,” Edwards said during a press conference at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange on Sept. 13.

The NFL Play Smart program in conjunction with Generation Z , a New York City-based marketing firm, is a grass-roots program designed to work in the local areas matching larger companies and professional teams like the New York Jets with youth-based sports teams and organizations. “We really work behind the scenes to make sure that youth organizations can get the experiences and added help they seek from larger companies and professional sports teams in the region,” said Generation Z’s Senior Vice President Jeremy Morowitz.

Not only did the Rams earn a clinic with the New York Jets that featured current RB Eli Maguire, but they got a call from none other than former Heisman Trophy candidate and current Cleveland Browns rookie Jabrill Peppers. Peppers, a former East Orange Rams standout before heading to Don Bosco Prep and Paramus Catholic High School, as well as attending the University of Michigan, reached out to Edwards and donated cleats to the East Orange Rams. Although he couldn’t personally be there for the actual donations, his mother Ivory Bryant was able to be there on his behalf as the kids all thanked her and Jabrill for the cleats. “This is where it all began for us,” stated Bryant, “we are so happy to do this because without the Rams and Jabrill’s desire to play, we couldn’t possibly do this.” Bryant also went on to say that Jabrill wanted to play so bad because of his older brother, who is now passed on, was playing but he was too young. She credited Edwards for creating a flag level just so he can play football like his brother. By the time Peppers was old enough to put on the pads and helmet, “it was almost a done deal from there on” beamed Bryant. Her message to the parents who are going through the experiences at each level from youth to high school, college recruitment, college play, and finally the pro draft; “What you lose during this time will only help you persevere in the end. You have to stay mindful that you can’t just bank on football or any other sport to get you out and into a better situation. I encourage parents to stay on top of your child’s education so that the lesson’s they learn on the field can be applied off the field as well.” Bryant continued by stating that parents need to come together and unify as one. “No parent can do it by themselves without some support and/or help. Parents will need to press upon the importance of planning for the future as well as the child’s education at their dream school one day.” Bryant stated that she is extremely happy that Peppers was able to see and experience the process. When asked how they were able to overcome the circumstances that took place while at Michigan, she simply stated that it came to the morals that she instilled in Peppers, which included his commitment to stay where he was. She stressed upon living by example where he is expected to graduate with his degree next year but she went and obtain her own master’s degree just to show him that anything is possible. “Our faith has kept us strong throughout everything. Jabrill and I did our parts and left it up to God to bring us this far.”

The Rams all got a chance to work with specific position coaches to work on proper techniques ranging from throwing and running the ball, proper stance and footwork, and finally character becoming of themselves. Eli Maguire spoke about his upbringing in his native Louisiana and his rise through the ranks from youth to high school to college and eventually the pros. “I gave up football after my dad passed away because I couldn’t stay focused on my education and things at home had changed for me as well. I ended up going to a private school and doubling up on my courses so I can graduate high school on time. I did not want to be another statistic.” He went on to say that playing football again helped him regain focus as he made a name for himself in the high school and eventually college at the University Louisiana – Lafayette. “There are only a few people that I speak with and converse with regularly. Everyone else has gone on in different directions.”

“We look forward to creating the best experiences for coaches and players when we put on our clinics,” said Joe Bouffard, who is the Northeast Director and Assistant Vice President of Player Development at All American Games out of Rockaway. Bouffard is a three-time former state champion football coach for New Canaan High School and has since been working with the US Army All-American Bowl for top high school players around the country and Football University for the top youth players around the country.

“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our former players,” said Edwards, “and we look forward to more coming out of our program. But it is a testament to us that we did something right that kept an indelible impression on players like (former NFL player) Will Hill, Jabrill Peppers, and (Philadelphia Eagles rookie) Rasul Douglas.”

For more information and directions to their games, go to www.njpw.org or contact Stanley Edwards at 973-789-5260.