East Orange Campus HS football team tops Livingston, 26-2, to remain unbeaten at 3-0

LIVINGSTON, NJ – Sophomore quarterback Quadir Scott completed eight of 14 passes for 124 yards, including a touchdown pass to senior slotback Fayeson Carney, and rushed eight times for 77 yards and a score to lead the undefeated East Orange Campus High School varsity football team to a 26-2 win over Livingston on Saturday, Sept. 23, in Livingston.

Senior running back Devonne Swancarried 14 times for 80 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars, who improved to a 3-0 record under first-year head coach and East Orange native Rae Oliver.

Carney finished with five receptions for 104 yards and had 19 rushing yards on four carries.

Senior running back Rady Rojas had two carries for 59 yards and returned an interception 15 yards for a TD. Freshman Al’shaheed Salaam had six carries for 30 yards.

Scott had a 32-yard TD run and threw the two-point conversion to Carney in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Scott threw a 45-yard TD pass to Carney and Rojas returned his interception into the end zone.

Swan scored on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter. Swan, a defensive end, and Rojas, a linebacker, each had 11 tackles. Swan also had two sacks.

Sophomore cornerback Bryant Manuel had seven tackles and senior defensive back Jamil Holcolmb had five tackles and a fumble recovery. Junior DB Kasim Daniels had five tackles and a sack and senior middle linebacker Ky-yeare Hodges also had five tackles.

The Jaguars will look to stay undefeated when they host Paterson Kennedy (2-1) on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. at Robeson Stadium.

East Orange Campus (3-0)

Sept. 8, Won, Memorial, 20-0

Sept. 16, Won, at Columbia, 20-18

Sept. 23, Won, at Livingston, 26-2

Sept. 30, Paterson Kennedy, 1 p.m.

Oct. 7, Montclair, 1 p.m.

Oct. 20, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28, at Morristown, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4, West Orange, 1 p.m.

Nov. 23, Barringer, 11 a.m.