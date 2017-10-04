East Orange Campus HS girls’ cross-country team wins SEC-Colonial Division Championships meet

NEWARK – The East Orange Campus High School varsity girls’ cross-country team captured the team title at the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division Championships held at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Oct. 3.

EOCHS had 27 points, followed by Newark Collegiate, 41 points; and Science Park, 52 points.

The Lady Jaguars, under the guidance of head coach Rolanda Bruce and assistant coach George Arrington, were led by junior Cadette Prophete, who finished in fourth place overall in 24:34.3; senior Doreen Asante, fifth place, 24:42.3; sophomore Renesha Campbell, seventh place, 25:13.9; senior Kevaray Gilette, eighth place, 25:23.3; and freshman Amor Sanders, 15th place, 28:08.4.

On the boys’ side, the Jaguars, under the guidance of head coach Lance Wigfall, finished sixth in the SEC-Liberty Division Championships team standings.

EOCHS was led by senior Immyouri Etienne, 17th place overall, 19:05.3; senior Richard Brown, 19:37.1; and junior Enoch Alabi-Obafemi, 19:56.7.