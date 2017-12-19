East Orange Campus HS boys’ and girls’ basketball team triumph in season openers

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams won their season openers.

Sophomore Brianna Turner scored 12 points and junior Brianna Mills had 11 points to lead the EOCHS girls’ team to a 46-40 home win over West Orange in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 15, at EOCHS.

Cinderella Hamilton had nine points and six rebounds and Destiny Battle also had nine points for the Jaguars, who beat seconded-seeded West Orange in last season’s North Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament semifinals, 43-41, on Mills’ game-winning shot with four seconds left. EOCHS then lost to Morristown, 45-35, in the final to finish with a 17-9 record.

Junior Lakel Willis contributed five points.

The Jaguars will take part in the Marist High School Holiday Tournament, Dec. 27-28, 30, in Bayonne.

Mills, Turner, Hamilton and Willis are key retuning players for the Jaguars. Mills and Turner made First Team and Willis made Honorable Mention on the All-Super Essex Conference-American Division last season.

Dimitri Austin scored 15 points with three rebounds and Daveon Davis had 12 points, four assists, and three steals to lead the EOCHS boys’ team to a 58-42 home win over Newark Collegiate Academy in the season opener on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Quadir Scott had nine points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists; Supreme Cook contributed eight points, 11 rebounds and four blocks; and Maliki Gayton and Mario Gunn each had six points and four rebounds for the Jaguars.

Davis and Cook are key returning players who both made Honorable Mention All-Super Essex Conference-American Division last season. This season, the Jaguars have moved down to the SEC-Liberty Division.

The Jaguars will compete in the Hillside High School Christmas Tournament, Dec. 26, 28-29.