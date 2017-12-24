East Orange Campus HS boys’ indoor track and field team captures SEC-American Division meet title for third year in a row

Akeem Lindo won three individual events to help the East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field team to the team title for the third year in a row at the 9th Annual Super Essex Conference-American Division Championship meet held at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island on Dec. 3.

Lindo won the 55-meter dash in 6.43, the 200-meter dash in 21.73, and the 55-meter hurdles in 7.35.

Immyouri Etiennne won the 800-meter run and the 4×400-meter relay team also took first place for the Jaguars, who had 112 team points among the 10 teams. Seton Hall Prep was second with 76 points.

EOCHS top-six finishes

55-meter dash: First place, Akeem Lindo, 6.43; Second place, Dominic Dazzell, 6.78. Third place, Mahjid Meas-Terrell, 6.79.

200-meter dash: First place, Lindo, 21.73. Second place, Dazzell, 22.66. Third place, Fayeson Carney, 22.84.

400-meter dash: Second place, Kishaun Richardson, 49.66. Third place, Immyouri Etienne, 49.99.

800-meter run: First place, Immyouri Etienne, 2:02.49.

55-meter hurdles: First place, Lindo, 7.35. Second-place, Al-Tariq Dunson, 7.69. Fifth place, Ibrahim Fobay, 7.96.

4×400-meter relay: First place, 3:31.38.

High jump: Fourth place, Matthew Parchment, 5 feet-3 inches.

Shot put: Third place, Treymond Carter, 46-6 ¼.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS finished sixth out of 12 teams.