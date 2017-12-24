East Orange Campus HS boys’ indoor track and field team captures SEC-American Division meet title for third year in a row

By on No Comment

Akeem Lindo won three individual events to help the East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field team to the team title for the third year in a row at the 9th Annual Super Essex Conference-American Division Championship meet held at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island on Dec. 3.

Lindo won the 55-meter dash in 6.43, the 200-meter dash in 21.73, and the 55-meter hurdles in 7.35.

Immyouri Etiennne won the 800-meter run and the 4×400-meter relay team also took first place for the Jaguars, who had 112 team points among the 10 teams. Seton Hall Prep was second with 76 points.

EOCHS top-six finishes

55-meter dash: First place, Akeem Lindo, 6.43; Second place, Dominic Dazzell, 6.78. Third place, Mahjid Meas-Terrell, 6.79.

200-meter dash: First place, Lindo, 21.73. Second place, Dazzell, 22.66. Third place, Fayeson Carney, 22.84.

400-meter dash: Second place, Kishaun Richardson, 49.66. Third place, Immyouri Etienne, 49.99.

800-meter run: First place, Immyouri Etienne, 2:02.49.

55-meter hurdles: First place, Lindo, 7.35. Second-place, Al-Tariq Dunson, 7.69. Fifth place, Ibrahim Fobay, 7.96.

4×400-meter relay: First place, 3:31.38.

High jump: Fourth place, Matthew Parchment, 5 feet-3 inches.

Shot put: Third place, Treymond Carter, 46-6 ¼.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS finished sixth out of 12 teams.

 

  

East Orange Campus HS boys’ indoor track and field team captures SEC-American Division meet title for third year in a row added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.