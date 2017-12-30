East Orange Campus HS boys’ basketball team finishes runner-up in holiday tournament in Hillside

The East Orange Campus High School boys’ varsity basketball team finished runner-up in the Joe Silver Holiday Tournament in Hillside.

The Jaguars defeated Delaware Valley and Piscataway before losing to Union Catholic in the eight-team tournament to move to a 4-2 record this season.

Daveon Davis had 19 points, six assists and five steals and Supreme Cook had a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead the Jaguars to a 61-35 win over Delaware Valley on Dec. 26. Al-Hahj Kandel had five points; Maliki Gayton scored four points and grabbed eight boards and Dimitri Austin had nine points and six boards.

Cook scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the 62-58 win over Piscataway on Dec. 27. Gayton had 10 points and seven rebounds and Mario Gunn had seven points and six boards. Austin had six points and Dwight Pressley had six rebounds.

EOCHS lost to Union Catholic, 67-46, in the final on Dec. 29. Cook scored 14 points; Gayton had nine points; Austin contributed eight points; Gunn netted six; Davis had five and Deshawn Franklin and Deshawn Roberson each added two.

In earlier action, Cook scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Jaguars to a 78-61 win over University on Dec. 21. Austin had 16 points and seven rebounds and Kandel had eight points. Pressley had six points and six boards and Davis had six points, five assists and four steals.

The Jaguars lost to host Bloomfield, 57-54, Dec. 19. East Orange was led by Cook’s 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Austin also had nine points and six rebounds. Quadir Scott had seven points and Gunn had six points.