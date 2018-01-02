East Orange Campus HS girls’ basketball team enjoys 4-1 start to season

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team went 2-1 in the Marist Holiday tournament to move to a 4-1 record, beating St. Joseph Hill of Staten Island and Notre Dame of New York City before losing to Tottenville of Staten Island.

Lakel Willis had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the 53-46 win over St. Joseph Hill on Dec. 27. Brianna Mills had 11 points and eight steals; and Brianna Turner had 11 points and seven steals. Destiny Battle posted eight points, seven rebounds and six steals; and Cinderella Hamilton had five points, five rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Jaguars rallied to beat Notre Dame, 53-49, Dec. 28. Mills scored 14 points and Battle had 12 points for EOCHS, which outscored Notre Dame, 26-15, in the fourth quarter. Turner and Willis each had nine points.

EOCHS lost to Tottenville, 58-48, Dec. 30. Battle had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six steals; Mills had 12 points and eight rebounds; Willis recorded nine points, eight steals and seven rebounds; Turner posted eight points and Hamilton notched seven points and seven boards.

In earlier action, Willis had 17 points and Battle had 10 points and 11 steals to lead the Jaguars to a 54-30 win at Bloomfield on Dec. 21. Mills had 10 points and eight steals and Turner also had 10 points.