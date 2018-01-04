East Orange Campus HS boys’ indoor track and field team wins Essex County Relay Championships title

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field team won the team title at the Essex County Relay Championships on Jan. 3 held at the Ocean Breeze Sports Complex in Staten Island, New York.

EOCHS had 64 team points. St. Benedict’s Prep was second with 44 team points and Seton Hall Prep was third with 26 team points among the 30 teams.

The Jaguars won the Essex County indoor Relay team title for the first time in program history.

For the Jaguars, it was sweet redemption after finishing in second overall in each of the past three seasons. Last year, they lost by four points to St. Benedict’s Prep. In 2015, they lost by five points to Seton Hall Prep.

“When we got on the bus, the team had one goal and that one goal was to do our very best,” said EOCHS head coach Lance Wigfall, “and in order for us to do that, we all understood – from the athletes to the coaches – we had to focus on our individual jobs in order to complete (the goal) for this meet by everyone taking the challenge to focus on their job.”

“The boys were just really focused all around, from the field events to the oval events, even the shuttle hurdles on the infield.”

The shuttle hurdles relay team took first place in a time of 30.51, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation this season. The shuttle hurdles had two new runners in Malcolm Barnes and Hasani Shingles, who joined Al-Tariq Dunson and Akeem Lindo.

Another special event for the evening was the 4×800 relay team’s third-place performance. Tyreque Chow, realizing that this is his senior year, wanted to help contribute to the team.

“About three weeks ago, he asked to do an 800 and has been dropping his time ever since he started,” said Wigfall of Chow. “If he continues with his progression, the sky’s the limit for him. His teammates were so happy on how well he did, that they voted him MVP for the meet, even though it was only one event. The team captains felt that it was how he ran and competed in that one event to help us win.

“We had some other standout races, but i believe those two relays, with a big push of the shot put and high jump team, got us over the hump to secure the win,” added Wigfall. “But of the main thing in the coaching staff’s eyes is that we were happy that everyone came together, cheered each other on, and put on a good showing in the representation for their families, as well as the City of East Orange. As the coaching staff, the goal is to use track and field as the vessel to give these student-athletes for the East Orange School District a memory of a lifetime.”

The following is a Q&A with Tyreque Chow:

Q: How did it feel to help out the team at a meet like this?

A: Well, I knew Coach Lance always wanted us to win this meet, so I had to put everything I had in that run and a little more. Before I began my race, Coach Lance said “Don’t worry, just try your best” and that’s what i did.

Q: What made you ask Coach Lance to put you in the 800 at a meet?

A: I really didn’t know what I was thinking when I tried it, but I felt I wanted to challenge myself a little. I knew it was four laps, and distance wasn’t my strong suit, but I wanted to try new things to help the team.

Q: What is the goal for the rest of the season for you and the team?

A: As for me and the whole team, I want us to grow more and continue to be competitive; just do what we’ve been doing. Just like Coach Lance and the rest of the coaches say, “Unity will help us grow and win because when we’re united, we go against all the odds.”