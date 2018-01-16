East Orange Campus HS girls’ basketball team tops Montclair to improve to 7-3

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Brianna Miller, Brianna Turner and Lakel Willis each had 11 points and Destiny Battle had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six steals to lead the East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 48-34 win at Montclair on Jan. 11 in a SEC-American Division game.

Mills also had six rebounds and five assists and Turner had four rebounds and six steals. Cinderella Hamilton had three points and seven rebounds as the Jaguars snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to a 7-3 overall record and 4-1 in the division.

In the previous game, EOCHS fell at Newark Tech, 60-41, Jan. 9. Mills had 19 points and three rebounds; Turner had eight points and four steals; Willis collected six points and five rebounds; Battle and Jessinia Nevius each had three points; and Hamilton had two points and three rebounds.

Upcoming games

Jan. 16, University, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18, at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23, at Lodi Immaculate Conception, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 25, Bloomfield, 7 p.m.