East Orange Campus HS boys’ indoor track and field team captures State Group 4 Relays title

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field team won the boys’ team title at the NJSIAA Group 4 State Relays, Jan. 19, at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

It marks the first time in program history that the EOCHS boys’ team won the State Relays title.

The Jaguars had 34 points to finish first in the team standings, winning the final two events of the meet – the sprint medley relay and the 4×400-meter relay – to clinch the team championship.

Immyouri Etienne, Kishaun Richardson, Fayeson Carney and Dominc Dazzell won the sprint medley relay in 3:36.69.

Etienne, Carney, Richardson and Keenan Bartley won the 4×400-meter relay in 3:23.29.

Hasani Shingles, Al-Tariq Dunson, Ibrahim Fobay and Akeem Lindo won the shuttle hurdles relay in 30.55.

The 4×200-meter relay finished in second with Lindo, Dazzell, Nasir Montgomery and Al-Shadee Salam in 1:32.21.

The EOCHS boys’ team this season has won team titles at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championship meet and the Essex County Relay Championship meet, both held at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island.

The EOCHS boys’ team will look to defend its team title at the Essex County Championships this Monday, Jan. 22, at the Ocean Breeze Complex.

The Jaguars also have the No 1 times in the nation this season in three events: the 4×200 in 1:28.76 at the AT&T Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 16; the sprint medley relay in 3:30.79 at the Essex County Relay meet; and the 4×400 relay in 3:18.15 at the Millrose Games Trials on Jan. 10.