Fly Eagle Fly! Rasul Douglas gets Super Bowl title ring

EAST ORANGE, NJ – East Orange’s Rasul Douglas is a Super Bowl champion!

Douglas is a rookie cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the defending champion New England Patriots, 41-33, to win Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Douglas played on special teams in the game as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title.

The Eagles selected Douglas in the third round in last spring’s NFL Draft. Douglas spent two years at West Virginia University.

Douglas played for the East Orange Campus High School football team and graduated from EOCHS in 2012. He continued his career at Nassau Community College before transferring to West Virginia.

Douglas, wearing No. 32, had two interceptions in his rookie season for the Eagles.