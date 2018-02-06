East Orange Campus HS girls’ basketball team seeks strong ECT run

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School girls’ varsity basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Jaguars received the No. 4 seed and will host the winner between No. 13 seed Newark Collegiate Academy and No. 20 seed Livingston in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Brianna Mills had 17 points, eight steals, five rebounds and five assists and Brianna Turner had 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals to lead the Jaguars to a 62-15 win over Millburn on Jan. 30 in Millburn. Lakel Willis had 10 points, four assists and four steals and Destiny Battle had eight points and four rebounds. Nadayah Stubbs collected six points, seven rebounds, seven blocks and three assists and Jessica Nevius had seven points.

The Jaguars lost to Newark Tech, 68-46, at home on Feb. 1 to move to a 9-7 record.