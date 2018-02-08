East Orange Campus HS football players Fayeson Carney and Rady Rojas sign with American International College

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Fayeson Carney and Rady Rojas, seniors on the East Orange Campus High School varsity football team, will continue their football careers together at American International College in Springfield, Mass.

Carney and Rojas, who both are receivers/running backs/defensive backs, signed national letters of intent on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Both student-athletes sported 3.0-plus grade-point averages and received additional money for their academics as well as their athletic abiltiy, said EOCHS head coach Rae Oliver.

AIC’s head coach, Art Wilkins, commended the EOCHS program and said in his 30-plus years of recruiting in the North Jersey area, that Carney and Rojas were the best student-athletes to come out of East Orange, Oliver said.

AIC competes on the NCAA Division II level.