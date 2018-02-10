East Orange Campus HS boys’ indoor track and field teams win North 2, Group 4 state title for third year in a row

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field team, under head coach Lance Wigfall, won the team title for the third straight year at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state Championships on Feb. 9 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

The Jaguars had 72.2 points based on the top six finishes in each event. Elizabeth was second with 32 points.

Senior Akeem Lindo won both the 55-meter dash in 6.51 and the 55-meter hurdles in 7.33, and took second in the 400-meter dash in 50.05.

Senior Immyouri Etienne won the 400-meter dash in 50.03. In the 55 hurdles, Al-Tariq Dunson was second in 7.60 and fellow senior Ibrahim Fobay was fourth in 7.79.

The 4×400 relay finished first in 3:26.65.

Sophomore Matthew Parchment was sixth in the high jump at 5 feet-4 inches, and senior Treymont Carter was third at 46-10 ¾.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS finished eighth in the team standings. Senior Kevaray Gilette won the 55 hurdles in 8.67. Senior Brittany Francis was fourth in the 55 dash in 7.45 and sophomore Iyana Alexandre took fifth in the shot put at 34-5 ½.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Group 4 state Championships on Feb. 17 at the Bennett Center.

The EOCHS boys’ team has swept team titles at the major meets this season. In addition to the North 2, Group 4 meet, the Jaguars won the Super Essex Conference, the Essex County Relays, the Essex County Championships, and NJSIAA Group 4 state Relays.