East Orange Campus HS track athletes impress at Penn Relays

The East Orange Campus High School boys’ track and field team delivered a spectacular performance on one of the biggest stages in the sport.

In front of a big crowd at the Penn Relays held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, the Jaguars finished in seventh place in the High School Championship of America 4×400-meter relay final on the third and final day of the meet, Saturday, April 28.

The team clocked 3:14.54, the best finish by an American team and the No. 6 time in the nation this season. The top six finishers hailed from the country of Jamaica. Immyouri Etienne split 49.2; Kishaun Richardson split 47.8; Ibrahim Fobay split 49.62 and Akeem Lindo split 47.85.

It marked the second straight year that EOCHS was the top American team in the 4×400 at the Penn Relays.

In the 400-meter hurdles final on Saturday, Lindo finished fourth in 53.04 and Fobay took 14th in 55.31. Rovanne Williams of Jamaica won in 51.22.

On the first day of the meet, April 26, the EOCHS girls’ 4×100-meter relay team finished third out of eight teams in its heat and 23rd out of 121 teams. Doreen Asante, Kevaray Gillette, Iris Elliot and Bianca Kouelou combined to run 51.18. The girls’ 4×400-meter relay finished eighth out of 16 teams in its heat in 4:17.67 Asante split 1:06.28; Asia Odom split 1:06.76; Alice Johnson ran 1:03.16 and Gillette ran 1:01.48.

On Friday, April 27, the boys’ 4×100 relay finished sixth out of eight teams and 15th out of 96 teams in 44.39. Kasim Daniels, Dominic Dazzell, Fayeson Carney and Al-Shadee Salaam comprised the unit.

The EOCHS boys’ team will seek its third straight Essex County Relays team title this Friday, May 4, at Livingston HS.