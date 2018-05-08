East Orange Campus HS softball team downs Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Kadijah Jones went 4-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI and Maurice Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI to lead the East Orange Campus High School varsity softball team to a 9-7 win over Orange HS on Monday, May 7, at the STEM Academy in East Orange.

Peighton Jefferson had two hits and three RBI; Essence Simmons had two hits and an RBI; and Tonya Hicks had two RBI for the Jaguars, who improved to a 9-7 record.

EOCHS defeated Orange in both meetings this season. In the first meeting, EOCHS won, 20-18, April 13.