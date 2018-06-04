East Orange Campus HS boys’ track and field team finishes second again at Group 4 State meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ – For the second straight season, the East Orange Campus High School boys’ track and field team finished second overall in the boys’ team standings at the NJSIAA Group 4 State Championships held at Franklin HS, June 1-2.

The Jaguars had 76 team points, five points behind winner Princeton HS.

Akeem Lindo, a senior, won both the 110-meter hurdles in 13.85 and the 400-meter hurdles in 52.75.

Lindo also took second in the 100-meter dash in 10.79 and finished third in the 200-meter dash in 22.06.

The 4×100-meter relay team and the 4×400-meter relay also both were victorious. The 4×100 relay clocked 42.19 and the 4×400 relay was timed in 3:16.32.

Kishaun Richardson took third in both the 400-meter dash in 48.33 and the 800-meter run in 1:52.85, and was 13th in the 200-meter dash in 22.85.

In the 110 hurdles, Al-Tariq Dunson came in second behind Lindo with a time of 13.98, while Ibrahim Fobay was eighth in 14.63. Keon Colson placed ninth in the high jump at 6 feet and Malcom Barnes was 11th in the triple jump at 43-2 ½.

On the girls’ side, Kevaray Gillette finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.11 and placed fifth in the 100 hurdles in 14.67 for EOCHS. The 4×100 relay finished 10th in 48.80; the 4×400 relay finished 11th in 3:58.55; and Iyana Alexandre placed 22nd in the shot put at 32-7 ½.

The Group 4 State meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional meets.

Lindo (100 dash, 200 dash, 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Dunson (110 hurdles), Fobay (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Richardson (400 dash, 800), the boys’ 4×400 relay, the boys’ 4×100 relay, and Gillette (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles) have qualified for the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions on Saturday, June 9, at Northern Burlington Regional HS in Columbus.

NOTE: The EOCHS track and field program was one of the schools listed in a fake track and field meet on May 20. West Side HS track and field coach Eddie Greene reportedly admitted faking the Brick City Invite that had official results posted on a track website. The NJSIAA investigated the matter in response to a complaint from a parent of an athlete from Immaculate Conception. Greene immediately resigned as head coach.