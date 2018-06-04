Robeson Football All-Star Football Classic to be held June 14

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The 25th annual Paul Robeson High School All-Star Football Classic will take place June 14 at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange at 7 p.m.

The game pits graduating seniors from Essex and Hudson Counties (East team) against graduating seniors from Morris, Sussex and Passaic counties (West team).

Representing Orange HS are lineman Wilgens Previlon and linebacker Mahkye Boswell.

Representing East Orange Campus HS are safety Rady Rojas and linebacker Andre Higgs.

For the first time in high school football history in New Jersey, the game will also utilize instant replay, which will be used on any calls regarding turnovers and touchdowns. Each team will have two challenges,

In the fall, the high school football season in New Jersey will utilize instant replay for the first time.