Teana Muldrow signed by Dallas Wings of WNBA

EAST ORANGE, NJ – On June 12, the Dallas Wings of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) signed Teana Muldrow, a 2013 East Orange Campus High School graduate.

Muldrow, a 6-foot-2 forward who completed her collegiate career at West Virginia University, was selected by the Seattle Storm in the third round of the WNBA Draft in April. Five games into the season, Muldrow was waived by the Storm.

Muldrow averaged 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in her career at West Virginia. She is WVU’s all-time leader in games played with 143. A 2018 All-Big 12 First Team selection, Muldrow was also named a 2018 Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention and was recognized as one of five national finalists for the 2018 Cheryl Miller Award, presented to the nation’s best small forward after averaging 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in her senior season.