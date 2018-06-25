East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS softball players earn All-SEC honors

Ste
EAST ORANGE/ORANGE – The softball teams at East Orange Campus High School and Orange High School featured several players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Independence Division honors.
FIRST TEAM
- Kadijah Jones, EOCHS, Class of 2021
- Ashley Moscoso, OHS, Class of 2018
- Stefany Aguilar, OHS, Class of 2018
- Essence Simmons, EOCHS, Class of 2018
SECOND TEAM
- Peighton Jefferson, EOCHS, Class of 2020
- Maurice Rodriguez, EOCHS, Class of 2018
- Orezia Logus, OHS, Class of 2018
HONORABLE MENTION
- Angelica Deoleo, OHS, Class of 2020
- Aloni Dowden, EOCHS, Class of 2019
EOCHS finished with a 13-9 overall record this season, including a second-place finish in the division at 11-4 behind North 13th St. Tech.
OHS had a decent 11-11 overall record, including 9-7 in the division.
