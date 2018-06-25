East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS softball players earn All-SEC honors

Connect on Linked in

Ste

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE/ORANGE – The softball teams at East Orange Campus High School and Orange High School featured several players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Independence Division honors.

FIRST TEAM

Kadijah Jones, EOCHS, Class of 2021

Ashley Moscoso, OHS, Class of 2018

Stefany Aguilar, OHS, Class of 2018

Essence Simmons, EOCHS, Class of 2018

SECOND TEAM

Peighton Jefferson, EOCHS, Class of 2020

Maurice Rodriguez, EOCHS, Class of 2018

Orezia Logus, OHS, Class of 2018

HONORABLE MENTION

Angelica Deoleo, OHS, Class of 2020

Aloni Dowden, EOCHS, Class of 2019

EOCHS finished with a 13-9 overall record this season, including a second-place finish in the division at 11-4 behind North 13th St. Tech.

OHS had a decent 11-11 overall record, including 9-7 in the division.