East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS softball players earn All-SEC honors

EAST ORANGE/ORANGE – The softball teams at East Orange Campus High School and Orange High School featured several players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Independence Division honors.

FIRST TEAM

  • Kadijah Jones, EOCHS, Class of 2021
  • Ashley Moscoso, OHS, Class of 2018
  • Stefany Aguilar, OHS, Class of 2018
  • Essence Simmons, EOCHS, Class of 2018

SECOND TEAM

  • Peighton Jefferson, EOCHS, Class of 2020
  • Maurice Rodriguez, EOCHS, Class of 2018
  • Orezia Logus, OHS, Class of 2018

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Angelica Deoleo, OHS, Class of 2020
  • Aloni Dowden, EOCHS, Class of 2019

EOCHS finished with a 13-9 overall record this season, including a second-place finish in the division at 11-4 behind North 13th St. Tech.

OHS had a decent 11-11 overall record, including 9-7 in the division.

