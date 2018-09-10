East Orange Campus HS football team blanks Passaic, 30-0, to move to 2-0

PASSAIC, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School varsity football team remained unbeaten in the early season as the Jaguars blanked Passaic, 30-0, Friday night, Sept. 7 in Passaic to improve to a record to 2-0.

East Orange Campus was working with a short week as the first days of school opened Thursday, Sept. 6. Their game against Watchung Hills on August 31 was still fresh on their minds. “We have to stay focused on the task at hand and be careful not to fall into a trap after the big win,” said head coach Rae Oliver after their 50-17 Week Zero victory. He mentioned that this is a 13-step ladder and they were ready for the second step.

The second step was the Passaic Indians, who were coming off a Week Zero 37-7 drubbing by powerhouse Union City.

Passaic had the early possession of the game but was forced to a quick thre- and-out. The Jaguars paced themselves, waiting to strike on their second possession of the game. Jaguars quarterback Nasir Montgomery marched his squad 52 yards in 10 plays spanning 10 minutes and two quarters to score the first touchdown. By the end of the first half East Orange was up 22-0 with no chance of letting up. Montgomery completed 4 of 6 passes for 58 yards on the night, while the team spread the running for 120 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns from 10 yards 20 yards, and 1 yard out.

The East Orange Campus defense, led by tackles Chris Stultz and Keshawn Munford, as well as linebacker Leonard Munford made life for Passaic quarterback Josh Velasquez intolerable, as they held Passaic to under 120 yards in total. Velasquez was only able to complete two passes on 10 attempts for a total of 70 yards.

EOCHS held the Indians to 48 yards on 32 attempts combined rushing. Passaic running back Antrell Monroe was held to just 10 yards on 12 attempts.

East Orange will take an early respite as they will prepare for the first big test of the season against the Montclair Mounties Sept. 22 in Montclair at 1 p.m. Meanwhile Passaic will face their toughest opponent yet in the early 2018 season in Fair Lawn. Both games will have a Saturday afternoon tilt.

EOCHS game stats vs. Passaic

Rushing

East Orange Rushing Stats

Nasir Montgomery: 6 carries for 36 yards

Bryan Manuel: 13 carries for 130, two TDs.

Lenny Mumford: 7 carries for 44, one TD.

Locksley Burke: 5 caries for 28 yards, one TD.

Receiving

Mahjid Terrell: 1 catch for 15 yards.

Quadir Scott: 4 catches for 35 yards.

Kashim Daniels: 2 catches for 11 yards

Defense

Bryant Manuel : 5 tackles. Lenny Mumford: 7 tackles. Mahjid Terrell: 3 tackles. Quadir Scott: 8 tackles. Kashim Daniels: 9 tackles. Locksley Burke: 1 sack, 8 tackles. Andy Torres: 1 sack, 5 tackles. Chris Stultz: 2 sackes, 8 tackles. Keshawn Mumford: 8 tackles. Matthew Parchment: 6 tackles. Khayri Burton: 4 tackles. Matthew Zion: 4 tackles. Javante Brown: 5 tackles. Dominick Dazzle: 7 tackles. Ian Brown: 9 tackles. Gerald Adams, Jr.: 5 tackles. Tishi Anyere: 3 tackles.