East Orange Campus HS boys’ indoor track and field team finishes second at Essex County Relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field team finished in second place in the team standings at the Essex County Relays Championships on Jan. 2 at the Ocean Breeze Complex, Staten Island.

Under head coach Lance Wigfall, the Jaguars, who were the defending champion, had 44 team points, behind winner St. Benedict’s Prep, which had 70 points, among the 27 schools.

Senior Kahsim Daniels, senior Dominic Dazzell, freshman Geraldo Gibson, and sophomore Al-Shadee Salaam won the 4×200-meter relay in 1:31.30.

The 4×400 took second in 3:32.07, with juniors Kwamivi Amedeya, Nasir Montgomery, Keenan Bartley, and Daniels.

The sprint medley relay took fourth. Montgomery, junior Ian Brown, sophomore Jeremie Botobikpissi, and Dazzell ran a combined 3:48.41.

The shuttle hurdle relays took second in 32.82, with senior Malcolm Barnes, Daniels, junior Matthew Parchment, and Bartley.

Parchment and Barnes combined to take second in the team high jump. Parment leaped 5 feet-9 inches and Barnes jumped 5-6.

Seniors Nazaiahed Edwards (36-8.25) and Christopher Stultz (35-11.5) combined to take third in the team shot put.

On the girls’ side, EOCHS finished sixth with 15.5 points. The 4×400 relay took second in 4:14.70 with junior Bianca Koudou, senior Asia Odom, junior Kimberly Mark, and freshman Genesis Gunn. The shuttle hurdle relays took fifth as freshman Azariah Christopher, Odom, and sophomores Febe evans and Janaya Ross ran 36..80. The 4×200 took fourth in 1:49.27 with Evans, Makr, Odon and Koudou. Junior Melesha Sylvester (4-4) and Christopher (4-0) combined to take fifth in the team high jump.

West Orange won the team ttile with 70 points.