EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field 4×400-meter relay team ran 3:26.30, the third fastest time in the Suburban Division, at the Millrose Trials on Jan. 9 at the 168th St. Armory in New York.

The team consisted of junior Nasir Montgomery, senior Kishaun Richardson, freshman Geraldo Gibson and junior Keenan Bartley.

It marks the fifth straight year that the EOCHS boys’ 4×400 relay qualified for the Millrose Games. The 112th Millrose Games will take place Feb. 9 at the 168th St. Armory.

EOCHS boys’ head coach Lance Wigfall overall is proud of his teaml, especially after graduating many athletes from last year.

“I’m just glad the team is making sure everyone understands that we are more than just a team,” Wigfall said. “We are a family with great pride for the City of East Orange.”

Wigfall also talked about what it meant for the team to qualify for the Millrose Games for the fifth year in a row.

“‘Tradition never Graduates’, and that ‘Consistency Breeds Greatness,’ ” Wigfall said. “As long as we work for it, anything is possible.”

Wigfall also mentioned his goal for the team: “Have fun, stay healthy and to ensure that each person on staff does their very best in making sure that each athlete leaves a better person before they graduate high school.”