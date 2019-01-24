East Orange Campus HS boys’ indoor track and field team takes second place at State Relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys’ indoor track and field team finished second in the team standings at the NJSIAA Group 4 State Relays Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River, Jan. 23.

The Jaguars finished with 30 points, two points shy of winner South Brunswick, based on the top-six finishes in each event.

Malcolm Barnes and Matthew Parchment combined to win the team high jump. Barnes had the second-highest jump of the meet at 6 feet-2 inches and Parchment tied for fifth place at 5-10.

Ian Brown, Dominic Dazzell, Kahsim Daniels and Kishaun Richardson took second place in the 4×200-meter relay in 1:32.61.

Geraldo Gibson, Dazzell, Richardson, and Al-Shadee Salaam took second place in the 4×400 relay in 3:28.54.

Brown, Richardson, Daniels and Dazzell finished in fourth place in the sprint medley relay in 3:42.74.

  

