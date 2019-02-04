East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team is No. 6 seed in the ECT

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School girls varsity basketball team received the No. 6 seed in the 45th Essex County Tournament.

The Jaguars, under head coach Derrick Johnson, will begin play in the first round (round of 16) Feb. 9 against the preliminary third round winner between No. 22 Payne Tech and No. 11 Nutley, which will be played on or by Feb. 7.

The top seed in the ECT is two-time defending champion Newark Tech. University is the No. 2 seed; West Orange is No. 3; Newark Arts is No. 4 and Immaculate Conception of Montclair is No. 5. Verona is No. 7 and Glen Ridge is No. 8. The top eight seeds all received byes and will begin play in the first round.

The quarterfinals will be held at the site of the higher-seeded teams on Feb. 16. The semifinals are Feb. 20 at Weequahic HS and the final is Feb. 23 at Essex County College in Newark at 1 p.m.

East Orange defeated Payne Tech, 57-32, Feb. 1 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game Feb. 1 at Payne Tech in Newark. Lakel Willis had 13 points and nine rebounds and Triniti Haskins had 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks to lead the Jaguars, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Brianna Mills had 11 points and 10 steals and Destiny Battle had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Brianna Turner scored six points with four rebounds and three assists; and Nadayah Stubbs had four points and two rebounds.

Willis had 19 points; Haskins recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds and Battle posted 11 points with six rebounds and Mills had eight points, four rebounds and five steals in the 54-37 win over Newark Collegiate, Feb. 2, in a SEC crossover game. EOCHS improved to an 8-8 record.

The Orange High School girls varsity basketball team earned its second win of the season, beating Dickinson, 24-22, Jan. 26 in Jersey City. The Tornadoes then fell to Mount St. Dominic, 48-21, Jan. 29 to move to a 2-14 record.

OHS will not participate in the ECT.