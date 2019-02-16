East Orange Campus HS’ Malcolm Barnes and Al-Shadee Salaam excel at indoor track and field Group 4 State meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ – East Orange Campus High School’s Malcolm Barnes and Al-Shadee Salaam enjoyed fine efforts at the NJSIAA boys indoor track and field Group 4 State Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River, Friday, Feb. 15.

Barnes, a senior, finished in second place in the finals of the 55-meter hurdles in 7.64. Salaam, a sophomore, finished in fifth place in the 55-meter dash finals in 6.62.

Barnes and Salaam automatically qualified for the NJSIAA Meet of Champions.

The Jaguars had other good efforts.

The 4×400-meter relay team just missed scoring. The team finished in seventh place in the finals in 3:30.58.

In the preliminaries of the 55 dash, Kahsim Daniels was 10th in 6.72 and fellow senior Dominic Dazzell was 13th in 6.81.

In the 400-meter dash finals, Salaam took 13th in 52.4 and freshman Geraldo Gibson was 18th in 53.78.

On the girls’ side, freshman Azariah Christopher was 12th in the 55-meter hurdles preliminaries in 8.87 and the 4×400 relay was 16th in the finals in 4:12.99.

The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional meets.

The Meet of Champions consist of the top six finishers in each event from all six Groups, plus the six highest performances in each event from the non-medal winners from the six Groups.

The boys Meet of Champions is Saturday, Feb. 23 and the girls Meet of Champions is Feb. 24, both at the Bennett Center.