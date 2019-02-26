East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team falls at top-seeded Clifton in North 1,Group 4 state tournament first round

Photo by Steve Ellmore.
East Orange’s Marion Gunn dribbles against a Columbia player in the season opener Dec. 14.

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The 16th-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys varsity basketball team fell to top-seeded Clifton,  61-54, Monday, Feb. 25, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

Justin Singh-Smith had 16 points; Izaiah Poole had 14 points; Kaleb Harmon had 12 points; and Mario Gunn had eight points and 14 rebounds for EOCHS, which ended its season with a 9-13 record.

In their previous game, the Jaguars defeated Barringer, 62-60, Feb. 19, at Barringer in Newark in a Super Essex Conference game. Singh-Smith had 20 points and 12 rebounds; Poole had 15 points; Nasir Owens had 12 points; Harmon had nine points; and Gunn had nine points and nine rebounds.

 

  

