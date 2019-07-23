East Orange All-Stars Football to hold Equipment Drive on August 3

EAST ORANGE, NJ – East Orange All-Stars Football, in conjunction with East Orange First Ward Council, Chris James and Amy Lewis, will hold a Cleats 4 Kids Plus Football Equipment Drive on Saturday, August 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Watsessing Park in East Orange, Glenwood Avenue and Boyden Street entrance.

All new or gently worn cleats, adult sizes 8 and up, mouth guards, helmets, and shoulder pads are accepted.

All donations will go to football players in East Orange.

For more information, contact Keith or Monique Munford at 973-609-9993, or eoallstars@gmail.com

East Orange All-Stars Football is a 501c3 non-profit organization that compassionately partners with the community to meet needs and make a difference.