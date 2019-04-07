East Orange Campus HS boys track and field team wins Mountie Relays title

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys track and field team won the team title in the Division II group at the Mountie Relays held at West Orange HS on Saturday, April 6.

The Jaguars finished first overall among the 13 schools.

For the Jaguars, the 4×100 relay team took first place in 42.87; the sprint medley relay took first place in 1:58.79; Sebasteon Allen won the long jump at 19 feet-7.5 inches; Qadir Scott won the high jump at 5-4; and the 4×400 relay took second in 3:31.01.

Malcolm Barnes and Matthew Parchment each took second place in the high jump behind Scott at 5-6. Nazaiahed Edwards won the shot put at 34-7.25.