East Orange Campus HS football team routs East Side, 50-2, in the season opener

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School football team has its sights on winning the the Super Football Conference-Liberty Blue Division for the second straight year and winning the North 1, Group 5 sectional playoff and North Group 5 Bowl titles this season.

The Jaguars, under head coach Rae Oliver, took a big step toward achieving those goals with a big-time statement in the season opener.

Senior quarterback Nasir Montgomery threw two touchdown passes and ran for a 75-yard score to lead a 50-2 rout of Newark East Side on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Junior receiver Terrell Neals ran for a 72-yard touchdown and senior running back Manuel Bryant had a 29-yard touchdown run. Senior receiver Quadir Scott, who caught one of Montgomery’s touchdown passes, also scored on a rushing touchdown.

The Jaguars will visit Passaic on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. in a SFC crossover game. Passaic lost to Union City, 42-14, in its opener Sept. 6.

East Orange Campus (1-0)

Sept. 6, Won, at Newark East Side, 50-2

Sept. 14, Passaic, 1 p.m.

Sept. 28, Montclair, 1 p.m.

Oct. 5, at Seton Hall Prep, 2 p.m.

Oct. 11, at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19, Livingston, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 25, Columbia, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28, Barringer, 10:30 a.m.