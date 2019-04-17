East Orange Campus HS defensive lineman Chris Stultz selected to play in Phil Simms N.J. North-South All-Star Football Classic

EAST ORANGE, NJ – East Orange Campus High School senior Chris Stultz will play on the North All-Star team in the 41st annual Phil Simms New Jersey North-South High School All-Star Football Classic on June 24 at Kean University’s Alumni Stadium in Union. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Stultz, a defensive lineman, will continue his career at Division II American International College in Springfield, Mass in the fall.

This is the 40th game in the series. The 2002 game was cancelled at Rutgers due to lightning before kickoff.

The South leads the series, 20-17-2, and has won the past two years and four of the past five.

David Diehl, a former New York Giants offensive lineman, is the head coach of the North team. Diehl was a member of two Super Bowl-winning Giants teams after the 2007 and 2011 seasons.

Garry Cobb, who played with the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, is the head coach of the South team.

This will be the 10th game held at Kean University and the fifth straight.