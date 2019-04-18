East Orange Campus HS baseball team defeats Orange HS in teams’ annual Unity Cup Game

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School varsity baseball team defeated Orange High School, 13-6, in the teams’ annual Unity Cup Game April 17 at EOCHS baseball field.

It marked EOCHS’ second win in the nine-year history of the event and the first since 2013.

The Jaguars, who improved to 2-4, avenged a 7-2 loss to the OHS Tornadoes in the season opener April 1 at Monte Irvin Field in Orange. The Jaguars’ other win was against Newark Arts, 19-6, April 8 in the third game of the season.

The Tornadoes dropped their fourth straight game and moved to a 3-4 record.

Unity Cup Game results

2011: OHS won, 7-4

2012: OHS won, 12-4

2013: EOCHS won, 3-2

2014: OHS won, 11-0

2015: OHS won, 19-2

2016: OHS won, 9-1

2017: OHS won, 12-1

2018: OHS won, 7-3

2019: EOCHS won, 13-6