East Orange Campus HS baseball team defeats Orange HS in teams’ annual Unity Cup Game

The East Orange Campus HS (white uniforms) and Orange HS (orange uniforms) gather for a group pose for their ninth annual Unity Cup Game April 17 at EOCHS field. Holding the trophy are OHS head coach Wally Boyett, left, and EOCHS head coach Dave Derco.
Pictured are the EOCHS returning varsity players posing with the Unity Cup trophy. From left: junior left fielder Joshua Herrera, senior first baseman/pitcher John Reyes, senior catcher/pitcher Elieh Carrington, junior center fielder/pitcher Eduardo Mercado,and senior shortstop/pitcher Jesse Iannello.

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School varsity baseball team defeated Orange High School, 13-6, in the teams’ annual Unity Cup Game April 17 at EOCHS baseball field.

It marked EOCHS’ second win in the nine-year history of the event and the first since 2013.

The Jaguars, who improved to 2-4, avenged a 7-2 loss to the OHS Tornadoes in the season opener April 1 at Monte Irvin Field in Orange. The Jaguars’ other win was against Newark Arts, 19-6, April 8 in the third game of the season.

The Tornadoes dropped their fourth straight game and moved to a 3-4 record.

Unity Cup Game results

2011: OHS won, 7-4

2012: OHS won, 12-4

2013: EOCHS won, 3-2

2014: OHS won, 11-0

2015: OHS won, 19-2

2016: OHS won, 9-1

2017: OHS won, 12-1

2018: OHS won, 7-3

2019: EOCHS won, 13-6

