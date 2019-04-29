East Orange Campus HS track and field teams excel at 125th Penn Relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ – East Orange Campus High School track and field athletes enjoyed stellar efforts at the 125th Penn Relays held at historic Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa., April 25-27.

Dominic Dazzell, Kahsim Daniels, Ian Brown and Al-Shadee Salaam finished second overall in the boys Northeast Championship 4×100-meter relay in 42.27. The team from Harrisburg, Pa. was first in 42.01.

Geraldo Gibson (52.25), Keenan Bartley (51.43), Nasir Montgomery (52.99), Al-Shadee Salaam (51.16) finished seventh out of 12 teams in the boys 4×400 relay in 3:27.82.

Gienesis Nunn (1:06.33), Kimberly Mark (1:01.29), Asia Odom (1:02.54), Bianca Koudou (1:01.98) finished in sixth place out of 13 schools in the girls 4×400 in 4:12.12.

The Jaguars will gear up for the Essex County Relays May 3 at Livingston HS. Last season, the EOCHS boys team finished runner-up in the boys team standings at the County Relays.