East Orange Campus HS head softball coach Dana Sprague achieves 100th win milestone

EOCHS head coach Dana Sprague, holding a plaque, smiles while posing with her team after winning her 100th career game.
Dana Sprague with assistant coaches Chris Grimbilas, left, and John Allocca.
Dana Spague beams while posing with EOCHS Athletic Director Mike Baldwin.

EAST ORANGE, NJ – East Orange Campus High School head softball coach Dana Sprague earned her 100th career victory when the Jaguars defeated Technology, 17-2, May 1, at the East Orange STEM Academy field.

 

  

