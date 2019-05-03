Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post EOCHS head coach Dana Sprague, holding a plaque, smiles while posing with her team after winning her 100th career game. Dana Sprague with assistant coaches Chris Grimbilas, left, and John Allocca. Dana Spague beams while posing with EOCHS Athletic Director Mike Baldwin. EAST ORANGE, NJ – East Orange Campus High School head softball coach Dana Sprague earned her 100th career victory when the Jaguars defeated Technology, 17-2, May 1, at the East Orange STEM Academy field. East Orange Campus High School softball East Orange Campus HS head softball coach Dana Sprague achieves 100th win milestone added by Joe Ragozzino on May 3, 2019View all posts by Joe Ragozzino → COMMENTSI agree to my Facebook data being stored and used as per Privacy Policy
COMMENTS