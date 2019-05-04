East Orange Campus HS boys track and field team finishes fourth at the Essex County Relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys track and field team finished fourth overall at the Essex County Relays May 3 at Livingston HS.

The Jaguars had 52 team points. St. Benedict’s Prep was first with 71 points; followed by Seton Hall Prep with 62 points and West Side with 60 points among the 19 scoring teams.

The Jaguars won the 4×100-meter relay (43.29) and the 4×110-meter shuttle hurdle relays (1:05.09).

Sebasteon Allen and Malcolm Barnes won the triple jump team event. Allen was first overall at 44 feet-10 inches and Barnes was fifth at 41-10 ½.

The Jaguars took fourth place in the 400-meter intermediate team hurdles in 3:01.92.

Barnes and Matthew Parchment took third place in the high jump team event. They each jumped 5-9 to tie for fifth in the individual standings.

Locksley Burke was ninth at 41-0 and Nazaiahed Edwards was 19th at 38-4 ½ to finish in fifth place in the shot put team event.

On the girls’ side, Orange High School took second in both the shot put team and discus team events. Shahyan Abraham was third overall at 34-9 ½ and Soigne Messiah was eighth at 32-1 ¼ in the shot put team event. In the discus team event, Messiah was fourth at 96-3 and Abraham was 10th at 82-2.

The EOCHS girls took second place in the triple jump team event as Deyanah Little was fifth in the individual standings at 32-9 and Jakayla Hewitt was sixth at 32-4.

EOCHS also was fourth in the 4×400 relay (4:10.07) and sixth in the 4×200 relay (1:49.93).

In the overall team standings, OHS placed 10th and EOCHS was 12th among the 21 scoring teams. West Orange won the girls team title for the second straight year.