STATS: East Orange Campus HS football team (3-0) defeats Montclair, 26-6

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team defeated Montclair, 26-6, at Robeson Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28, in East Orange.
The Jaguars improved to 3-0 on the season. It was the first time EOCHS beat Montclair since 2010 and snaped an eight-game skid in the series. Montclair fell to 1-3.
Here are the EOCHS game stats:
Passing
Nasir Montgomery, senior QB: 8 of 10 attempts, 86 yards, 1 TD.
Rushing
Matthew Ziao, junior RB: 4 carries, 111 yards, 3 TDs, a long of 95.
Bryant Manuel, senior RB: 9 carries, 83 yards.
Al-Shadee Salaam, junior RB: 3 carries, 34 yards.
Nasir Montgomery, senior QB: 7 carries, 33 yards.
Locksley Burke, junior RB: 1 carry, 10 yards.
Receiving
Javonte Bown, senior: 3 catches, 15 yards.
Bryant Manual, senior: 1 catch, 7 yards.
Defense
Locksly Burke, junior LB: 12 tackles, 1 sack.
Matthew Ziao, junior LB: 9 tackles, 1 sack.
Quadir Scott, senior safety: 7 tackles.
Ian Brown, senior DB: 7 tackles.
Javonte Brown, senior LB: 5 tackles, 1 sack.
Kamron. Cuffie, senior DL: 5 tackles, 3 for losses.
Gerald Adams Jr., senior LB: 5 tackles.
Tishi Anyere, senior DL: 5 tackles, 3 for losses.
Kyle Lewis, sophomore LB: 5 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 fumble
Jasim Brown, senior FS: 4 tackles.
Al-Shadee Salaam, junior CB: 4 tackles
Matthew Parchment, senior LB: 4 tackles.
Nazaiah Edwards, senior DL: 4 tackles, 1 fumble
Terrell Neals, junior CB: 4 tackles.
Ahmad Nalls, sophomore DE: 3 tackles, 2 for losses.
Sequan Williams, senior DE: 2 tackles, 2 for losses.
Kymani Maitland, junior DB: 2 tackles.
Najee Harris, sophomore FS: 2 tackles.
Next game: The Jaguars will visit a surging Seton Hall Prep team on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Brian P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange at 2:30 p.m. SHP (3-1) has won two in a row.
East Orange Campus (3-0)
Sept. 6, Won, at Newark East Side, 50-2
Sept. 14, Won, Passaic, 42-0
Sept. 28, Won, Montclair, 22-6
Oct. 5, at Seton Hall Prep, 2 p.m.
Oct. 11, at West Orange, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19, Livingston, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 25, Columbia, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.
Nov. 28, Barringer, 10:30 a.m.
