STATS: East Orange Campus HS football team (3-0) defeats Montclair, 26-6

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team defeated Montclair, 26-6, at Robeson Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28, in East Orange.

The Jaguars improved to 3-0 on the season. It was the first time EOCHS beat Montclair since 2010 and snaped an eight-game skid in the series. Montclair fell to 1-3.

Here are the EOCHS game stats:

Passing

Nasir Montgomery, senior QB: 8 of 10 attempts, 86 yards, 1 TD.

Rushing

Matthew Ziao, junior RB: 4 carries, 111 yards, 3 TDs, a long of 95.

Bryant Manuel, senior RB: 9 carries, 83 yards.

Al-Shadee Salaam, junior RB: 3 carries, 34 yards.

Nasir Montgomery, senior QB: 7 carries, 33 yards.

Locksley Burke, junior RB: 1 carry, 10 yards.

Receiving

Javonte Bown, senior: 3 catches, 15 yards.

Bryant Manual, senior: 1 catch, 7 yards.

Defense

Locksly Burke, junior LB: 12 tackles, 1 sack.

Matthew Ziao, junior LB: 9 tackles, 1 sack.

Quadir Scott, senior safety: 7 tackles.

Ian Brown, senior DB: 7 tackles.

Javonte Brown, senior LB: 5 tackles, 1 sack.

Kamron. Cuffie, senior DL: 5 tackles, 3 for losses.

Gerald Adams Jr., senior LB: 5 tackles.

Tishi Anyere, senior DL: 5 tackles, 3 for losses.

Kyle Lewis, sophomore LB: 5 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 fumble

Jasim Brown, senior FS: 4 tackles.

Al-Shadee Salaam, junior CB: 4 tackles

Matthew Parchment, senior LB: 4 tackles.

Nazaiah Edwards, senior DL: 4 tackles, 1 fumble

Terrell Neals, junior CB: 4 tackles.

Ahmad Nalls, sophomore DE: 3 tackles, 2 for losses.

Sequan Williams, senior DE: 2 tackles, 2 for losses.

Kymani Maitland, junior DB: 2 tackles.

Najee Harris, sophomore FS: 2 tackles.

Next game: The Jaguars will visit a surging Seton Hall Prep team on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Brian P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange at 2:30 p.m. SHP (3-1) has won two in a row.

East Orange Campus (3-0)

Sept. 6, Won, at Newark East Side, 50-2

Sept. 14, Won, Passaic, 42-0

Sept. 28, Won, Montclair, 22-6

Oct. 5, at Seton Hall Prep, 2 p.m.

Oct. 11, at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19, Livingston, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 25, Columbia, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28, Barringer, 10:30 a.m.