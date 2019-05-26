East Orange Campus HS boys track and field team takes second at North 2, Group 4 meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys track and field team finished second overall in the boys team standings at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 State Championships May 24-25 at Ridge HS in Basking Ridge.

The Jaguars had 70 points. Elizabeth won the boys team title with 98.5 points among the 16 scoring teams.

The Jaguars were bidding for their fifth straight sectional team championship.

Malcolm Barnes, a senior, won both the 110-meter hurdles in 14.37 and the high jump at 6-feet-2 inches; Sebasteon Allen, a junior, won the triple jump at 46-0 and the 4×100-meter relay team took first place in 42.19 to lead the Jaguars.

EOCHS had other top-six finishes.

In the 100-meter dash, Dominic Dazzell placed fourth in 11.18 and fellow senior Kahsim Daniels took sixth place in 11.29.

In the 200-meter dash, Dazzell placed third in 22.20 and sophomore Al-Shadee Salaam placed fifth in 22.47.

Kwamivi Amedeya, a junior, took fifth place in both the 110-meter hurdles(15.12) and the 400-meter hurdles (57.58).

The 4×400-meter relay team finished in fifth place in 3:20.57. Matthew Parchment, a junior, took sixth place in the high jump at 5-10. Rahim Samuels, a freshman, took fifth place in the triple jump at 42-8.

On the girls’ side, the 4×100-meter relay team took fifth place in 50.76 for the Jaguars’ lone top-six finish.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Group 4 Championships May 31 and June 1 at Franklin HS.