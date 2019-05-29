Cory Poole qualifies for NCAA track and field Outdoor Nationals

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Cory Poole, a sophomore on the University of Florida track and field team, qualified for the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor National Championships in the 400-meter hurdles.

Poole, a 2017 East Orange Campus High School graduate, took eighth place in a time of 50.35 at the NCAA Preliminary meet held at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla, hosted by the University of North Florida, May 24.

This marks the second straight year that he qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Nationals.

Poole was considered one of the top boys high school track and field athletes in the state during his EOCHS career. He won both 110 hurdles and 40 hurdles titles at the state outdoor Meet of Champions as a junior and senior. He also was the Gatorade New Jersey Boys High School Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2016. Poole won the 55 hurdles at the state indoor Meet of Champions in 2017.

In fact, Poole still holds the state records for both the 110 hurdles (13.46 set at the Super Essex Conference Championships) and the 400 hurdles (50.14, set at the Pan American Junior Athletics)

In 2018, Poole became the third man in history to sweep the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles gold medals at USATF Outdoor Junior Championships, which qualified him for IAAF World U20 Championships.

The NCAA Outdoor Nationals will be held June 5-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Tex, hosted by the University of Texas.