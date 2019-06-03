EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange Campus High School boys 4×100-meter relay team finished in first place at the NJSIAA track and field State Group 4 Championships held at Franklin HS, May 31 and June 1. The quartet clocked 42.12.

The other EOCHS competitors also enjoyed good efforts.

The 4×400-meter relay team finished in fourth place in 3:18.58.

Sebasteon Allen, a junior, took fifth place in the triple jump finals at 44 feet-11 ¼ inches and Rahim Samiels, a freshman, took 21st place in 41-0 ½. Allen took 15th in the long jump finals at 20-0 ¼.

In the 200-meter dash finals, sophomore Al-Shadee Salaam took sixth place in 22.26 and senior Dominic Dazzell finished seventh in 22.40.

Malcolm Barnes, a senior, took seventh place in the 110-meter hurdles finals in 14.74. Kwamivi Amedeya, a junior, was 16th in the 110 hurdles preliminaries in 15.24.

In the 100-meter dash preliminaries, senior Kahsim Daniels took 19th in 11.49 and Dazzell was 20th in 11.59.

Overall, the Jaguars finished in 12th place in the team standings with 17 points based on the top six finishes in event. The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional meets the previous weekend.

On the girls’ side, the 4×100-meter relay team was the lone EOCHS competitor. The unit finished 18th in the finals in 49.56.

The top three finishers in each individual event and the top two finishers in each relay event qualified for the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions this Saturday, June 8, at Northern Burlington Regional HS in Columbus. In addition, the next nine best finishers in each individual event and the next six best finishers in each relay event from each Group site (Franklin HS and Central Regional HS) also advanced to the Meet of Champions.